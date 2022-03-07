Advertisement

School lunch supervisor saves choking fifth-grader in Missouri

By Caroline Hecker and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A Wentzville lunch room supervisor is being called a hero after saving a student who was choking in January.

Danielle Eichmeyer, who has worked at Heritage Intermediate School in the Wentzville School District for 26 years, jumped into action when she saw fifth-grader Shelby Ashen choking during her lunch period, KMOV reported.

“I was eating a Lunchable. It had a cracker and cheese, double cheese, so I was eating, and I swallowed it whole,” Shelby said. “It felt like it got stuck [around here], and I tried to get my mom’s attention.”

Shelby’s mom, who also works in the cafeteria, began hitting her daughter in the back in an attempt to dislodge the food.

That’s when Danielle Eichmeyer realized what was happening.

“I happened to notice that her mom was slapping her on the back, and the other kids were looking very panicked so I was like, something is wrong,” said Eichmeyer.

Eichmeyer made her way to Shelby and began using the Heimlich maneuver.

“I looked back and I saw Mrs. Eichmeyer swimming through the kids and she put her hand on my stomach and pushed really hard,” Shelby said.

Eichmeyer said after the first several attempts didn’t work, she repositioned Shelby over her knee, eventually dislodging the cheese and cracker she had swallowed.

“It took three times and it came up, and I just feel so grateful that she was there and helped me,” the fifth-grader said.

Amazingly, it isn’t the first time Eichmeyer has saved a student in the lunchroom. In 2014, she successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fourth-grade boy.

“When we’re doing the training, I said, I’ll never remember this, I’ll never remember this,” she said. “But he walked up to me and was doing this [motioning to his neck] and I said, ‘Are you choking?’ and he said, ‘Yeah.’ It was like I was trained and it stayed.”

Eichmeyer, who said she takes part in first-aid training every year, said she never thought she’d need to use the Heimlich maneuver on a student, let alone twice in eight years.

“When I heard she did it before I’m like, Mrs. Eichmeyer is the best teacher, and I’m pretty sure that kid is grateful for her,” Shelby said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital as Russians pressure cities
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
The EF-4 tornado sent the couple, hiding in a bathtub, airborne for 100 feet before they landed...
Husband dies as Iowa tornado flings couple in bathtub 100 feet in air