Advertisement

UF Health Shands doctor heads to Ukraine to provide medical care to civilians

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As millions of people flee Ukraine, Dr. Riley Jones with UF Health Shands, is on his way to help.

“Often times it feels like I’m just doing a tiny, tiny drop, but I think about it, that drop by drop rivers are made,” said Jones.

For more than 10 years, Dr. Riley Jones has provided medical care for people in war-torn regions.

“Typically for me I’m usually there for about a month or two at a time,” he said.

Jones works in the global health department at UF Health Shands, and now he’s about to be on his way to Ukraine.

He said his trip to Haiti after an earthquake, opened his eyes to global health.

“Seeing the work we were trying to do after the Haiti earthquake and then realizing the longer ripple effects of that work.”

Jones is a part of MedGlobal, a non-governmental organization that provides free health care services to people in crisis affected areas.

He said he’s expecting to treat people suffering from the aftermath of what he describes as the Russian military’s usual tactics.

“They will do the double tap and that is where they will bomb a situation, wait a few minutes, and allow rescuers to go in, and bomb it again to really drive the message home,” he said.

Jones is heading to Ukraine on Wednesday.

In the meantime, MedGlobal is putting together aid packages to send overseas.

If you would like to donate to the relief efforts, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech sold the company’s new Brunswick-based facility for $3.9 million
santa fe college
Santa Fe College was selected as a top 10 college for military members and their families
columbia wreck
A man in Columbia County was killed while exiting I-75
AIM ImmunoTech
Aim immunotech
santa fe college
santa fe college