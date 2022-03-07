UF Health Shands doctor heads to Ukraine to provide medical care to civilians

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As millions of people flee Ukraine, Dr. Riley Jones with UF Health Shands, is on his way to help.

“Often times it feels like I’m just doing a tiny, tiny drop, but I think about it, that drop by drop rivers are made,” said Jones.

For more than 10 years, Dr. Riley Jones has provided medical care for people in war-torn regions.

“Typically for me I’m usually there for about a month or two at a time,” he said.

Jones works in the global health department at UF Health Shands, and now he’s about to be on his way to Ukraine.

He said his trip to Haiti after an earthquake, opened his eyes to global health.

“Seeing the work we were trying to do after the Haiti earthquake and then realizing the longer ripple effects of that work.”

Jones is a part of MedGlobal, a non-governmental organization that provides free health care services to people in crisis affected areas.

He said he’s expecting to treat people suffering from the aftermath of what he describes as the Russian military’s usual tactics.

“They will do the double tap and that is where they will bomb a situation, wait a few minutes, and allow rescuers to go in, and bomb it again to really drive the message home,” he said.

Jones is heading to Ukraine on Wednesday.

In the meantime, MedGlobal is putting together aid packages to send overseas.

