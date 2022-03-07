Woman arrested for assault charges after a road rage incident in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say a woman is behind bars after a road rage incident.

23-year-old Toynesha Brown was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Brown stopped at a traffic light, grabbed a tire iron from her trunk, and walked toward another vehicle.

A man at the scene tried to defuse the situation, but police say Brown tried to hit him with the tire iron.

Brown told police the other vehicle had almost run her off the road.

