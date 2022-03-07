Advertisement

Woman arrested for assault charges after a road rage incident in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say a woman is behind bars after a road rage incident.

23-year-old Toynesha Brown was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Brown stopped at a traffic light, grabbed a tire iron from her trunk, and walked toward another vehicle.

A man at the scene tried to defuse the situation, but police say Brown tried to hit him with the tire iron.

Brown told police the other vehicle had almost run her off the road.

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Woman arrested for assault charges after a road rage incident in Gainesville
Kids have Grit
Cade Museum Spring Camps