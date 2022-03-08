AIM ImmunoTech sold the company’s new Brunswick-based facility for $3.9 million

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala-based company is selling part of its business in New Jersey.

Officials with Aim Immunotech announced they sold the company’s new Brunswick-based facility for $3.9 million.

The company specializes in making drugs used to treat multiple cancers, immune disorders, and viruses such as COVID-19.

The company’s CEO says this sale will save the company around a million dollars a year.

