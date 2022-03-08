Advertisement

AIM ImmunoTech sold the company’s new Brunswick-based facility for $3.9 million

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala-based company is selling part of its business in New Jersey.

Officials with Aim Immunotech announced they sold the company’s new Brunswick-based facility for $3.9 million.

The company specializes in making drugs used to treat multiple cancers, immune disorders, and viruses such as COVID-19.

The company’s CEO says this sale will save the company around a million dollars a year.

