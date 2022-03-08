Advertisement

Bradford County residents celebrate their 72nd Agricultural Fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 72nd annual Bradford Agricultural Fair starts Tuesday morning.

Enjoy the fun, with the fair’s special offer of it being Twelve Buck Tuesday.

Veterans get in free with a military id.

The event will start at 9 am.

