Bradford County residents celebrate their 72nd Agricultural Fair
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 72nd annual Bradford Agricultural Fair starts Tuesday morning.
Enjoy the fun, with the fair’s special offer of it being Twelve Buck Tuesday.
Veterans get in free with a military id.
The event will start at 9 am.
