Bronson man sentenced to seven years for possession of child pornography

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bronson man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

74-year-old Eugene Light pleaded guilty earlier in the year. After serving his sentence, he will be under supervision for the rest of his life.

The Levy County Sheriff’s office started investigating Light last year after getting a cyber tip.

Investigators determined he was sending and receiving child porn. They found the explicit images while searching his home.

TRENDING STORY: Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Alachua causes lane closures and significant backups

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.