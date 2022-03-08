Advertisement

Buchholz boys fall to Creekside in high school lacrosse, 18-7

Creekside led 5-0 in the first quarter and held a 9-1 advantage at halftime
HS lax season in full swing in NCFL
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz boys lacrosse team had a promising 5-1 start to the season going. At least, that was until the Bobcats met Creekside on Monday in a Class 2A-District 3 matchup at Citizens Field.

The visiting Knights scored early and often to beat the Bobcats, 18-7, dropping Buchholz to 5-2 overall. The Bobcats had outscored their first six opponents this season, 71-25.

Creekside led 5-0 in the first quarter, held a 9-1 advantage at halftime, and improved to 6-2 overall.

Buchholz travels to Flagler Palm Coast on Thursday, while Creekside is at Forest on Wednesday.

