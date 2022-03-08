Deadline approaching for Alachua County student mentorship program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The deadline to apply for a scholarship and mentoring program for Alachua County students is coming up at the end of this week.

Take Stock in Children is taking applications until March 11.

The benefits include a college success coach, one-on-one mentoring, a two-year Florida prepaid scholarship, workshops and financial assistance.

Eligible 6th- and 7th-grade students can apply HERE.

