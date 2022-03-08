Advertisement

Deadline approaching for Alachua County student mentorship program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The deadline to apply for a scholarship and mentoring program for Alachua County students is coming up at the end of this week.

Take Stock in Children is taking applications until March 11.  

The benefits include a college success coach, one-on-one mentoring, a two-year Florida prepaid scholarship, workshops and financial assistance.

 Eligible 6th- and 7th-grade students can apply HERE.

