As “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to DeSantis, opponents threaten to file lawsuit for discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - After receiving approval from the Florida Senate, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” is headed to Governor DeSantis’ desk. As the legislation gets closer and closer to reality, critics and supporters speak against and in defense of the bill.

The legislation prohibits a teacher-led curriculum that deals with sexual identity and gender orientation for kids in the third grade or younger. Supporters say it is that simple.

“This bill says, parents, your right to raise your children does not end when they walk into a classroom,” said Senator Danny Burgess.

But opponents argue the bill is about satisfying a political base and purposefully discriminating the LGBTQ community.

“It’s because it sends a message; that they don’t matter, [that] they need to be hidden, that it shouldn’t be talked about, and that there should be ashamed,” said Senator Tina Polsky.

Other critics have cautioned the state’s teacher shortage will only get worse.

“They’re not secretly pushing the gay agenda, the trans agenda, the woke agenda; it’s not happening,” Minority Leader Lauren Book.

Ultimately, supporters say it is about parents deciding what is best for their kids.

“We have to let kids be kids, and in a kindergarten, through third-grade instruction, there are topics that our kids are not mature enough to understand or grasp,” said Senator Manny Diaz

Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting no. If the Governor does not veto this legislation, the next step is legal action

“We have case law, we have statutes that say that this type of discrimination can not happen, [it] is not legal.” said Representative Michele Rayner

The Governor will have fifteen days to make a decision once the bill hits his desk.

