Advertisement

Gas prices reach an all time high

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the United States is banning the purchase of Russian oil and gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED: US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Gas prices are at an all time high across the nation and in north central Florida.

“The average price today was four dollars and 15 cents, which beats the previous record of four dollars and eight cents set back in July 2008,” AAA Spokesperson, Mark Jenkins said.

Gas prices are at an all time high across the nation and in north central Florida.
Gas prices are at an all time high across the nation and in north central Florida.(wcjb)

We set out to see what the prices are specifically in Ocala.

The gas station on Silver Springs Boulevard we stopped at was selling regular gas for $4.29 for a credit payment.

Our bill ended up being 35 dollars and some change for a little more than eight gallons.

“The gas is way too high,” for residents like Timmia Rubin, she said it’s impacting her and her family.

“Sometimes you may have two dollars, three dollars to put in the gas tank and it’s adding up to not even a gallon, so I’m wishing for it to go a little so we can afford to pay for it because with all of this COVID, I know money is hard to come by,” Rubin said.

According to AAA, these prices are expected to only increase in the coming days.

So what can we do?

Officials said pay in cash for that discounted rate, drive conservatively, and pack multiple shopping trips into one.

And try to avoid filling up extra gas cans during your trip to the pump.

“Gasoline technically has a shelf life and there’s only so long you can hang on to it,” Jenkins said.

Because hanging on to theses prices are in our future.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

wind fm
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/10
Catholic Charties
Catholic Charities is having a dedication ceremony for its new refrigerated food truck
ignite ocala
Ignite Ocala is having a silent auction for Project Hope of Ocala
voter id cards
New Voter ID cards will be mailed out when final redistricting maps are received by the state legislature
Race crews and fans are headed to the Gainesville Raceway for the 53rd annual Gatornationals
Race crews and fans are headed to the Gainesville Raceway for the 53rd annual Gatornationals