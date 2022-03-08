Gas prices reach an all time high

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the United States is banning the purchase of Russian oil and gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices are at an all time high across the nation and in north central Florida.

“The average price today was four dollars and 15 cents, which beats the previous record of four dollars and eight cents set back in July 2008,” AAA Spokesperson, Mark Jenkins said.

We set out to see what the prices are specifically in Ocala.

The gas station on Silver Springs Boulevard we stopped at was selling regular gas for $4.29 for a credit payment.

Our bill ended up being 35 dollars and some change for a little more than eight gallons.

“The gas is way too high,” for residents like Timmia Rubin, she said it’s impacting her and her family.

“Sometimes you may have two dollars, three dollars to put in the gas tank and it’s adding up to not even a gallon, so I’m wishing for it to go a little so we can afford to pay for it because with all of this COVID, I know money is hard to come by,” Rubin said.

According to AAA, these prices are expected to only increase in the coming days.

So what can we do?

Officials said pay in cash for that discounted rate, drive conservatively, and pack multiple shopping trips into one.

And try to avoid filling up extra gas cans during your trip to the pump.

“Gasoline technically has a shelf life and there’s only so long you can hang on to it,” Jenkins said.

Because hanging on to theses prices are in our future.

