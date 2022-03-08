Lake City council members expect new city manager candidates soon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s most recent candidate for the City Manager job turned down the position. Now, a council member says he wants a candidate with eyes only for Lake City to take the job.”

“So he went with the bigger purse, and with him doing that,” said Lake City Council Member Jake Hill Jr. “That put us back to square one.”

Square one is recruiting new candidates to apply for the city manager job. Hill is already saying no to candidates who may be seeking other options after previous candidate Thomas Thomas turned down the job last month. The city’s hired headhunter Renee Narloch is still leading the search.

“I’m very cautious about having discussions with people if they’re involved in some other process somewhere else that they finish that out,” said Narloch.

“Or that they be very up front about it and you know, give me their word on commitment to lake city as we move forward if they’re going to be competing in this particular search.”

Former city utility director, Paul Dyal is serving as interim. The most recent interim city manager, Mike Williams resigned late 2021 due to health issues. Narloch said a handful of potential candidates are ready to apply.

“My concern is to maybe look at it a little deeper, a different way,” said Council Member Eugene Jefferson. “If that person was in negotiation with somebody else for a position well then I think that we need to be aware of that.”

“Council members meet again in two week’s time and expect a new list of candidates to screen for city manager.

