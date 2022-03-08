Advertisement

Lifting up young women on International Women’s Day

(Source: International Women’s Day)
By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At Marion County Public Schools, staff are shaping young minds.

“A large part of my role is finding opportunities out in the community to create partnership where we can create those pathways for students to succeed,” Lauren Debick said.

Debick is the Director of Community Engagement for MCPS.

“Let’s say equine or veterinarian that someone had no idea that was even a job and from a very young age, you can plant that seed and that’s what that student or child continues doing throughout their educational career,” she said.

Planting a seed for jobs like in law enforcement.

“When I finished high school. I went and finished my bachelor’s degree at the University of North Florida and then I decided I wanted to go into law enforcement,” Corp. Samantha French said.

Corp. Samantha French has worked on the Patrol Unit, the Domestic Violence Unit as a detective and is now a recruiter with the sheriff’s office.

“I teach at the academy, I have seen a lot more women come through to join this career,” French said.

Proving that women can take on any challenge.

