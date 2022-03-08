A man in Columbia County was killed while exiting I-75

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - On I-75, state troopers say a man was killed this evening exiting the interstate near Lake City.

Troopers say it happened at the US 41 Ellisville exit of I-75 around 5:00 Monday.

A 65-year-old man was on the exit ramp when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

The vehicle went across the highway and into a parking lot, crashing into a parked car and food trailer.

