A man in Columbia County was killed while exiting I-75
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - On I-75, state troopers say a man was killed this evening exiting the interstate near Lake City.
Troopers say it happened at the US 41 Ellisville exit of I-75 around 5:00 Monday.
TRENDING STORY: Property Crimes Detectives crack down on construction, gun theft
A 65-year-old man was on the exit ramp when he failed to stop at the stop sign.
The vehicle went across the highway and into a parking lot, crashing into a parked car and food trailer.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.