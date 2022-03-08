Advertisement

A man in Columbia County was killed while exiting I-75

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - On I-75, state troopers say a man was killed this evening exiting the interstate near Lake City.

Troopers say it happened at the US 41 Ellisville exit of I-75 around 5:00 Monday.

TRENDING STORY: Property Crimes Detectives crack down on construction, gun theft

A 65-year-old man was on the exit ramp when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

The vehicle went across the highway and into a parking lot, crashing into a parked car and food trailer.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech sold the company’s new Brunswick-based facility for $3.9 million
santa fe college
Santa Fe College was selected as a top 10 college for military members and their families
Lake City council meeting
Lake City council members expect new city manager candidates soon
Lake City council meeting
Lake City council members expect new city manager candidates soon