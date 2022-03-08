Marion County Fire Rescue crews deployed in the panhandle to help contain the wildfires

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters are helping fight the wildfires in the panhandle.

Marion County Fire Rescue announced they are deploying an engine company as part of a strike team on the Bertha Swamp Road fire near Panama City.

The ongoing fire has burned more than 14,000 acres.

