Marion County Fire Rescue crews deployed in the panhandle to help contain the wildfires
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters are helping fight the wildfires in the panhandle.
Marion County Fire Rescue announced they are deploying an engine company as part of a strike team on the Bertha Swamp Road fire near Panama City.
The ongoing fire has burned more than 14,000 acres.
