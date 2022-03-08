Advertisement

Micanopy holds Town Commission Election

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Micanopy citizens lined up at town hall today to vote for Town Commissioner Seats 1 and 2.

The polls opened at 7 AM for 512 eligible voters.

City officials say they expect even an above-average turnout to this year’s election.

Micanopy resident Dan Young says he voted today to make sure the city’s roadways become safer, including Seminary Road because “a lot of people, as soon as they see that turn, they think that’s the entrance ramp to I-75 and they just floor it. Sometimes it goes right in front of our house, so we want to slow that down.”

The polls close at 7 PM and mail-in ballots will be counted immediately afterwards.

Results will be announced between 7:30 and 8 PM.

