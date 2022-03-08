Micanopy holds Town Commission Election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Micanopy citizens lined up at town hall today to vote for Town Commissioner Seats 1 and 2.

The polls opened at 7 AM for 512 eligible voters.

City officials say they expect even an above-average turnout to this year’s election.

Micanopy resident Dan Young says he voted today to make sure the city’s roadways become safer, including Seminary Road because “a lot of people, as soon as they see that turn, they think that’s the entrance ramp to I-75 and they just floor it. Sometimes it goes right in front of our house, so we want to slow that down.”

The polls close at 7 PM and mail-in ballots will be counted immediately afterwards.

Results will be announced between 7:30 and 8 PM.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City council members expect new city manager candidates soon

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.