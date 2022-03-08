Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Alachua causes lane closures and significant backups

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 northbound near the city of Alachua caused severe backups and lane closures.

Northbound lanes on I-75 were blocked throughout the evening and did not reopen until 10 p.m.

State troopers say nine vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a semi-truck that caught fire.

Crews were called out to clean the resulting large diesel spill at the city of Alachua exit.

Troopers say eight people were taken to the hospital with a range of injuries.

No deaths have been reported at this time.

Some traffic was rerouted at the NW 39th Ave. exit while the right and left lanes were blocked.

