North Central Florida Treasures : Bottle Cap Sealer

This week Art Adkins owner of the Antique City mall in Micanopy tells us the history of important treasure from our prohibition past.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Atkins owner of the Antique City mall in Micanopy tells us the history of important treasure from our prohibition past, the bottle cap sealer.

During Prohibition in the early 1920′s it was illegal to sell and manufacture alcohol, that didn’t stop private companies nor " mom & pop shops " either.

These businesses needed a way to seal their beverages after creation; hints the bottle cap sealer.

