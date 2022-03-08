North Central Florida Treasures : Bottle Cap Sealer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Atkins owner of the Antique City mall in Micanopy tells us the history of important treasure from our prohibition past, the bottle cap sealer.

During Prohibition in the early 1920′s it was illegal to sell and manufacture alcohol, that didn’t stop private companies nor " mom & pop shops " either.

These businesses needed a way to seal their beverages after creation; hints the bottle cap sealer.

