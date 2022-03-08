Ocala law firm searching for defendants in an injury lawsuit involving Exactech knee and ankle implants
(WCJB) - An Ocala-based law firm has launched a website to help in the search for defendants in an injury lawsuit.
Kaster, Lynch, Farrar and Ball made the website after a recall was issued on ankle and knee implants manufactured by Exactech.
The specific type of implants are the Optetrak and Truliant knee implants and the Vantage ankle devices.
Symptoms of a problem with the implant could be swelling, pain while walking or grinding and clicking.
Exactech uses a company known as Broadspire to help process recall-related claims.
