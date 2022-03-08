Ocala law firm searching for defendants in an injury lawsuit involving Exactech knee and ankle implants

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - An Ocala-based law firm has launched a website to help in the search for defendants in an injury lawsuit.

Kaster, Lynch, Farrar and Ball made the website after a recall was issued on ankle and knee implants manufactured by Exactech.

The specific type of implants are the Optetrak and Truliant knee implants and the Vantage ankle devices.

Symptoms of a problem with the implant could be swelling, pain while walking or grinding and clicking.

Exactech uses a company known as Broadspire to help process recall-related claims.

