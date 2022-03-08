Advertisement

Ocala law firm searching for defendants in an injury lawsuit involving Exactech knee and ankle implants

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WCJB) - An Ocala-based law firm has launched a website to help in the search for defendants in an injury lawsuit.

Kaster, Lynch, Farrar and Ball made the website after a recall was issued on ankle and knee implants manufactured by Exactech.

The specific type of implants are the Optetrak and Truliant knee implants and the Vantage ankle devices.

Symptoms of a problem with the implant could be swelling, pain while walking or grinding and clicking.

Exactech uses a company known as Broadspire to help process recall-related claims.

To see if you qualify as a defendant, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

