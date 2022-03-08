Santa Fe College was selected as a top 10 college for military members and their families

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is earning top honors.

The school was selected as a top 10 college for military members and their families.

This is also the fifth consecutive year the college was deemed military friendly by GI Jobs Magazine.

The full list of this year’s military-friendly institutions of higher learning will be released in the May issue of the magazine.

