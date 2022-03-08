Tech Tuesday: Gainesville business aims to aid other local entrepreneurs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lot of factors can make or break a startup company.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about StartGNV, a business focused on supporting other entrepreneurs in the Gainesville area.

RELATED STORY: Tech Tuesday: Sketchology Studios

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.