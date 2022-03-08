Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Gainesville business aims to aid other local entrepreneurs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lot of factors can make or break a startup company.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about StartGNV, a business focused on supporting other entrepreneurs in the Gainesville area.

