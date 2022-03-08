Two women face charges in Gainesville for spraying a disabled person with Lysol

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two women face criminal charges after Gainesville police say they abused at least one person with a mental disability.

41-year-old Erika McCrea was booked in the Alachua County Jail on an abuse charge.

Police say she and 61-year-old Kasandris Robinson work at an Arc group home.

They say Robinson was seen on video verbally berating someone and spraying them with Lysol.

A few minutes later, police say Robinson ordered McCrea to spray the victim’s face.

TRENDING STORY: Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.