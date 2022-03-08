Advertisement

UF’s Colin Castleton voted Second Team All-SEC

Senior will lead Gators into SEC tournament this week
Gator repeats as all-conference pick
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After averaging 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while leading Florida at both ends of the floor, 6-foot-11 Gator post player Colin Castleton was voted to the All-SEC Second Team on Tuesday. It’s a repeat honor for Castleton, who also averaged 2.4 blocks per game as a senior.

Castleton has achieved eight double-doubles this season, including a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound efforts against top-10 opponents. His career-high of 29 points was set on Feb. 22 in a loss to Arkansas. He earns all-league honors despite missing six games with a shoulder injury.

Castleton is now the first Gator since Dorian Finney-Smith in 2015 and 2016 to be named to the All-SEC team in back-to-back seasons. A total of nine players were voted to the All-SEC First Team, led by Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

After finishing the regular season 19-12 overall, No. 9 seed Florida opens SEC tournament play on Thursday against Texas A&M at noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Region, district assignments for high school football teams
NCFL schools learn their classification assignments
Classifications unveiled in new Metro-Suburban-Rural H.S. Football plan
Kiana Hamilton walks back to the huddle after catching a pass at Lake Weir practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kiana Hamilton (Lake Weir)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kiana Hamilton, Lake Weir
Gators defeat Liberty, 14-6
Gator lacrosse team snaps three-game skid, beats Liberty, 14-6