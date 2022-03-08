UF’s Colin Castleton voted Second Team All-SEC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After averaging 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while leading Florida at both ends of the floor, 6-foot-11 Gator post player Colin Castleton was voted to the All-SEC Second Team on Tuesday. It’s a repeat honor for Castleton, who also averaged 2.4 blocks per game as a senior.

Castleton has achieved eight double-doubles this season, including a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound efforts against top-10 opponents. His career-high of 29 points was set on Feb. 22 in a loss to Arkansas. He earns all-league honors despite missing six games with a shoulder injury.

Castleton is now the first Gator since Dorian Finney-Smith in 2015 and 2016 to be named to the All-SEC team in back-to-back seasons. A total of nine players were voted to the All-SEC First Team, led by Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

After finishing the regular season 19-12 overall, No. 9 seed Florida opens SEC tournament play on Thursday against Texas A&M at noon.

