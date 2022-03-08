The University of Florida is hosting the 5th annual Inspiring Women Leaders conference

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Inspiring Women Leaders conference is Tuesday, March 8th.

The event is hosted by the University of Florida Office of Professional and Workforce Development.

Attendees can participate in person or virtually.

The conference will focus on creating a brighter future.

Professional development will be offered along with learning to build value in connections.

It will take place at the U-F Hilton Conference Center.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

