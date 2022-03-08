Advertisement

UPDATE: FHP releases report in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75

UPDATE: FHP releases report in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The multi-vehicle pile-up on I-75 from Monday sent eight people to the hospital. State Troopers said five people are in serious condition. A semi-truck driver from Dallas is also badly hurt.

People from Gainesville, Williston, Fort White, and High Springs were involved. The ages of those involved in the pile-up range from 4-years-old to 53-years-old.

The initial crash happened when the semi-truck hit a pick-up truck driven by a high springs man. The semi-truck caught fire, spilling diesel on the road.

Crews were called out to the city of Alachua exit to clean up the spill, causing the lanes along the interstate to remain closed for many hours.

Northbound lanes on I-75 were blocked throughout the evening and did not reopen until 10 p.m.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera video from Deputy Lloyd O’Quinn, the first officer to arrive at the multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 northbound on Monday.

Upon arrival, Deputy O’Quinn immediately began the rescue effort. His bodycam footage reveals him rescuing a woman entrapped in a crushed vehicle.

