Voting polls open for seats in the town commission in Micanopy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Micanopy voters will be able to cast their votes for seats one and two for the town commission on Tuesday.

Jennifer Harrison Elder and Judy Galloway are the candidates for seat one.

Jiana Bradshaw and Timothy Parker are the candidates for seat two.

Voters can vote at the town hall, and Polls will be open at 7 am and will close at 7 pm.

