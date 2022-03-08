A woman is dead after a car crash in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Alachua County was killed in a car crash.

She was driving north on County Road 219 Monday night.

She lost control of her vehicle during a curve in the road.

The vehicle swerved off the road and into a ditch.

She then hit a culvert flipping the vehicle onto its roof.

