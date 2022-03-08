A woman is dead after a car crash in Alachua County
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Alachua County was killed in a car crash.
She was driving north on County Road 219 Monday night.
She lost control of her vehicle during a curve in the road.
The vehicle swerved off the road and into a ditch.
She then hit a culvert flipping the vehicle onto its roof.
