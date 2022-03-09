Advertisement

Affordable housing duplex opens in Southwest Gainesville

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate a new duplex.

The duplex is for low-income veterans, disabled, or elderly families looking for affordable housing.

The event was hosted by the Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA), Elevated Construction, and the Gainesville Housing Development Management Corporation (GHDMC).

Angela Tharpe, the CEO of GHA and GHDMC explained this gives families of all backgrounds a chance to build a better life.

“because we were able to do this duplex, we’re not only providing a physical shelter for people, we’re providing an opportunity to create memories. We’re providing shelter, we’re providing security, we’re providing the means by which they can begin to grow their own lives,” Tharpe said.

The Haythorne family saw their new home today, and said it’s truly a blessing.

“My son, he has down syndrome, so to actually let him be able to say he has something, and we did this, makes me proud. And I’d like to thank each and every one of y’all,” said Gail Haythorne.

This marks the fourth and fifth units opened by the GHDMC since 2020. The organization aims to close the housing gap for Gainesville residents.

