Alachua County School Board members submit recommendations for interim superintendent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school board members are moving forward to replace former Superintendent Carlee Simon, who was fired more than a week ago.

Chair Rob Hyatt emailed the other board members recommending they all come up with one to two suggestions.

“That takes away the element of coming into a meeting and here’s a surprise, ‘oh didn’t know about that name,’” said Hyatt.

Right now, Donna Jones is serving as the Acting Superintendent. An interim superintendent could start as soon as Tuesday.

Hyatt hopes the board gives that person unanimous support.

“I think it’s important to move forward. I’m not in any way interested in the good ole days whatever that is or was,” he said.

Board member Leanetta McNealy said she’s hoping the interim superintendent has similar characteristics to Carlee Simon.

“She had already started engaging citizens, teachers, so I’m hoping those types of characteristics will continue,” said McNealy.

For Hyatt, his requests in a future interim superintendent are a sense of calmness and “well I’d say that I’m not looking for politics.”

He said hasn’t sent any names in yet, but McNealy said she will suggest Donna Jones.

“That is my choice because she is the deputy. She has worked closely with the former superintendent.”

The next school board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday.

