Alachua’s Habitat for Humanity is having two dedication ceremonies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua’s Habitat for Humanity is having not one, but two dedication ceremonies Wednesday.

Two sponsors stepped up for their 162nd and 163rd homes.

Bank of America’s grant is going towards the 162nd house.

An anonymous gift of one-hundred thousand dollars is coming from a United Church of Gainesville member for the 163rd.

The dedications will take place in the Greater Duval Neighborhood at 10 a.m.

