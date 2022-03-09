The College of Central Florida is having a pie-eating contest as an early celebration for PI Day
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is celebrating PI Day early this year.
Wednesday, student activities board members are holding a pie-eating contest.
Up to ten participants will go head to head in the Bedford Plaza.
TRENDING STORY: The first and only female mayor of Newberry was honored for International Women’s Day
There will also be a variety of pies available for sharing.
The contest will go from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.