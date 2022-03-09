The College of Central Florida is having a pie-eating contest as an early celebration for PI Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is celebrating PI Day early this year.

Wednesday, student activities board members are holding a pie-eating contest.

Up to ten participants will go head to head in the Bedford Plaza.

TRENDING STORY: The first and only female mayor of Newberry was honored for International Women’s Day

There will also be a variety of pies available for sharing.

The contest will go from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.