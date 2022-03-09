Advertisement

The Equine Industry Expo will cause roads around the Ocala Downtown Market to be closed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you plan on driving around the Ocala Downtown Market Wednesday, you may need to use an alternate route.

Portions of Osceola Avenue, 3rd and 4th Street, and 3rd Avenue will be closed due to the Equine Industry Expo from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To view a list of detours routes, visit our website wcjb.com.

