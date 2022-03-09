The first and only female mayor of Newberry was honored for International Women’s Day

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Mentholee Norfleet began her career as a Newberry city commissioner in 1966, she then took on a larger role as the first and only female mayor of the city from 1973 to 1984.

“She had a way about her that lit up the room and when she started talking, everybody just kinda quit talking” said her great granddaughter, Christianna Norfleet.

Norfleet died in 2008 at the age of 96, and leaders in Newberry are now proclaiming March 8th as “Mentholee Norfleet Day”.

“She really fought hard to include African Americans and women in more municipal decisions and city government. There is so much we can trace back to the trails that she blazed” said Mayor Jordan Marlowe.

In addition to being passionate about politics, Norfleet was also a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Newberry for 75 years.

A street next to the church is named after her.

With donations from the public, Newberry’s city art resident painted a portrait of Norfleet, that will be hung in the municipal building.

Mentholee Norfleet’s great granddaughter has spent her whole life in Newberry and says her great grandmothers legacy has not only impacted the community, but her own life.

“It’s really kind of set the tone for how I choose to live my life. It’s taught me not to be scared to go after what you want or your dreams” said Christianna Norfleet.

City leaders surprised family and friends of Norfleet by unveiling the “Mentholee Norfleet Municiple building” in the late mayor’s honor.

