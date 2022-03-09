Gainesville couple arrested after abandoning child at Walmart to do drugs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville couple is accused of leaving a five-year-old child alone in Walmart while they were using drugs.

Gainesville police officers arrested 31-year old John Haire and 31-year old Angel Haire after a witness saw john leave a child in the Walmart on Northwest 23rd Street.

When officers arrived, they found Angel unresponsive with a needle in her arm.

Both are charged with drug possession and child neglect.

TRENDING STORY: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.