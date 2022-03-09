Gainesville couple arrested after abandoning child at Walmart to do drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville couple is accused of leaving a five-year-old child alone in Walmart while they were using drugs.
Gainesville police officers arrested 31-year old John Haire and 31-year old Angel Haire after a witness saw john leave a child in the Walmart on Northwest 23rd Street.
When officers arrived, they found Angel unresponsive with a needle in her arm.
Both are charged with drug possession and child neglect.
