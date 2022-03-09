Advertisement

Gainesville police arrests multiple men after they assaulted a Walmart worker

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple men face criminal charges after they assaulted a man at Walmart.

Twenty-year-old Eric Butler was arrested on a battery charge. According to the police report, three others were with him: 21-year-old Raynard Foster, 20-year-old Lucien Byron, and Ajavior Young, whose age is not listed.

The men approached the victim while he was working at Walmart and tried to start a fight. Foster hit the victim in the face with brass knuckles, while Butler and Young kicked him on the ground.

