Gainesville police arrests multiple men after they assaulted a Walmart worker

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple men face criminal charges after they assaulted a man at Walmart.

Twenty-year-old Eric Butler was arrested on a battery charge. According to the police report, three others were with him: 21-year-old Raynard Foster, 20-year-old Lucien Byron, and Ajavior Young, whose age is not listed.

The men approached the victim while he was working at Walmart and tried to start a fight. Foster hit the victim in the face with brass knuckles, while Butler and Young kicked him on the ground.

