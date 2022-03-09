Gas tax cuts become a top priority for the governor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A booming economy and billions in federal funding have Florida lawmakers looking to continue popular sales tax holidays and add a new one for working people.

The one item not in the package, that could ease rising gas prices, is a top priority of the governor.

A 2004 gas tax cut saw some hoarding which hurt supplies.

There was also evidence some pump owners failed to pass along the full savings.

TRENDING STORY: Affordable housing duplex opens in Southwest Gainesville

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.