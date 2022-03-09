Advertisement

Gas tax cuts become a top priority for the governor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A booming economy and billions in federal funding have Florida lawmakers looking to continue popular sales tax holidays and add a new one for working people.

The one item not in the package, that could ease rising gas prices, is a top priority of the governor.

A 2004 gas tax cut saw some hoarding which hurt supplies.

There was also evidence some pump owners failed to pass along the full savings.

