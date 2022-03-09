Gator lacrosse team snaps three-game skid, beats Liberty, 14-6

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WCJB) -Freshman Emma LoPinto scored four goals and added five assists to lead No.12 Florida past Liberty, 14-6 in a Wednesday afternoon lacrosse road matchup for the Gators. Florida (2-3) snaps a three-game losing streak in which all three losses came to top-10 opponents.

Danielle Pavinelli and Maggi Hall also tallied hat tricks for the Gators. Defensively, the team forced 16 Flames turnovers and goalkeeper Sarah Reznick recorded 10 saves for a .667 save percentage.

The win was the 350th in the career of UF head coach Amanda O’Leary. She becomes the fourth Division 1 head coach to reach that mark.

Florida remains on the road to face No. 9 Loyola on Saturday. Faceoff is set for noon in Baltimore.

