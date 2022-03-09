Gatornationals to feature All-Star callout race on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When the NHRA returns to Gainesville Raceway this week for Gatornationals, fans will have a chance to see something totally new.

The NHRA is selecting Gatornationals for its first Top Fuel All-Star callout event on Saturday, the second day of racing. This race within the event itself involves eight Top Fuel drivers. Competitors will get to choose their first and second round opponent based in the order of their seeding. For instance, top-seeded Steve Torrence will select his round one opponent out of the other seven drivers, and so on.

As if there isn’t enough drama in racing, the format presents the opportunity for grudges to surface.

“It’s not personal, it’s strictly business,” said Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley. “We all have mutual respect for one another, but no one fears one another. Of course, we have the utmost confidence in our team, it’s going to be a tight battle, and we’re going to put on a good show for fans, that’s for sure.”

The field for the callout race will consist of: Four-time defending world champ Steve Torrence, former world champion Brittany Force, 49-time event winner Doug Kalitta, former world champion Shawn Langdon, nine-time race winner Leah Pruett, three-time champ Antron Brown, Pomona winner and 2020 NHRA Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley, and Phoenix winner Mike Salinas.

The callout race will not impact the NHRA points standings. However, $80,000 is on the line for the winner out of a $130,000 purse.

“We have a lot of bills to pay, so I don’t know about all these other cats and jokers, but they’re trying to take my lunch money,” said Antron Brown. “I don’t care who it is, I want to smack them down.”

The callout portion of Gatornationals takes place on Saturday, the middle day of competition at Gainesville Raceway. Quarterfinals are set for 11:45 a.m., semifinals at 1:30 p.m., and finals at 3:15 p.m.

