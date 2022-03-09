Horse Capital TV highlights the HITS horse shows
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A horse show in Ocala has been running for more than four decades.
Learn more about hits horse shows in this week’s Horse Capital TV.
RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights Girl Scouts
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.