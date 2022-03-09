“Living in Love”: The Hippodrome’s new romantic comedy opens March 11
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A romantic comedy is coming to The Hippodrome.
Artistic director Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to talk about the theater’s second show of 2022.
