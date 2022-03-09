Advertisement

Multiple parks are reopening in Levy County after being closed by flooding last year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County residents are getting the chance to get out of the house and enjoy nature at a couple of parks that were closed by flooding last year.

Blue Springs will open for the 2022 season on March 19th.

Henry Beck Park off County Road 343 is reopening on April 1st.

Admission is $2 a person but kids under five are free.

Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

