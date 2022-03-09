Multiple parks are reopening in Levy County after being closed by flooding last year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County residents are getting the chance to get out of the house and enjoy nature at a couple of parks that were closed by flooding last year.

Blue Springs will open for the 2022 season on March 19th.

Henry Beck Park off County Road 343 is reopening on April 1st.

TRENDING STORY: Two women face charges in Gainesville for spraying a disabled person with Lysol

Admission is $2 a person but kids under five are free.

Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.