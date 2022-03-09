A new exhibit is opening at the Appleton Museum of Art next month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Appleton Museum of Art at the College of Central Florida is launching a new exhibit next month.

Invented Observations, photographs by Steven Benson, opens April 30th.

It showcases black and white photographs of everyday people and scenes.

Benson says the work shows people the importance of mundane things.

The exhibit closes on November 6th.

