No. 11 Gators beat JU, 1-0 in Tyler Nesbitt’s return to the mound

Three UF hurlers combined on three-hit shutout of the Dolphins
Kendrick Calilao drives in game's only run on RBI single in sixth inning
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The last time Tyler Nesbitt pitched in a game for the Gators, the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to shut down American society and Florida still played at McKethan Stadium. After undergoing Tommy John surgery and going through rehab, Nesbitt is now back.

The redshirt freshman righthander started for No. 11 Florida on Tuesday and pitched the first two innings of the Gators’ 1-0 win over Jacksonville to begin a two-game series. For his collegiate career, Nesbitt has now tossed 13 and two thirds scoreless innings.

Nesbitt, Ryan Slater, and Nick Nick Ficarrotta combined on a three-hit shutout of the Dolphins, with Slater tossing five scoreless innings and Ficarrotta closing out the final two innings.

Offensively, the Gators were held to nine hits, and scored the game’s only run on Kendrick Calilao’s RBI single in the sixth inning that scored Wyatt Langford. Kris Armstrong was 3-for-3 at the plate.

Florida improves to 11-3 overall and hosts JU again on Wednesday.

