Ocala man out on bail after being arrested for child sexual battery
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala is out on bond after he was arrested on a child sexual battery charge.
35-year-old Thomas French was arrested Sunday and posted bail today.
Police say they found two runaway girls with a homeless man.
The girls told investigators they were being abused.
The homeless man identified as Shawn Morrell was also arrested for aiding underage runaways.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville police arrests multiple men after they assaulted a Walmart worker
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.