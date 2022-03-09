Ocala man out on bail after being arrested for child sexual battery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala is out on bond after he was arrested on a child sexual battery charge.

35-year-old Thomas French was arrested Sunday and posted bail today.

Police say they found two runaway girls with a homeless man.

The girls told investigators they were being abused.

The homeless man identified as Shawn Morrell was also arrested for aiding underage runaways.

