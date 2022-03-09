Advertisement

Ocala man out on bail after being arrested for child sexual battery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala is out on bond after he was arrested on a child sexual battery charge.

35-year-old Thomas French was arrested Sunday and posted bail today.

Police say they found two runaway girls with a homeless man.

The girls told investigators they were being abused.

The homeless man identified as Shawn Morrell was also arrested for aiding underage runaways.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville police arrests multiple men after they assaulted a Walmart worker

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Sheriff Clovis Watson
PBA accuses Alachua County Sheriff of violating labor laws during negotiations
ccr rodeo
Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo and College Night
ccr rodeo
CCR
DIXIE UPDATE
DIXIE DEATH
Danny Hughes, owner of Loosey's Downtown
Loosey’s Downtown in Gainesville donates profit from vodka sales to World Central Kitchen