Ocala’s Downtown Market is hosting the Equine Industry Expo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family-friendly event all about horses will be in Ocala’s Downtown Market Wednesday.

The Equine Industry Expo will feature carriage rides, demos, and lectures from equine experts, food trucks, and more.

This event is free and open to the public.

It will go from noon to 7 p.m.

This event will cause roadblocks in the area.

