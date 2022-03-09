Paige’s Kitchen: Bacon Vidalia Jam

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For those craving a sweet, salty, smoky, and savory dish, the bacon jam recipe featured in this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen is ideal.

Bacon jam is a great condiment on a burger. Spread on a toasted bun, add your homemade burger and cheese, and top with a little arugula or lettuce. Alternatively, you can stir bacon jam into your mashed potatoes, or mix it with ground meat for an amazing meatloaf. Bacon and sweet onion is a match made in heaven. It walks the line between sweet and savory—practically dances on it. It is a fantastic spread for fluffy biscuits and even fresh waffles or pancakes.

Ingredients (yields about 2 cups):

· 2 to 3 strips of thick-sliced smoked bacon

· 1-1/2 pounds Vidalia onions, cut in medium dice or pulsed in food processor

· 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

· 1 tablespoon mustard seed

· 1/2 cup light brown sugar

· 1/4 cup Steen’s cane syrup

Directions:

1. Cook bacon until evenly crispy. Chop or crumble.

2. In a dry saucepan over medium heat, toast mustard seed until the seeds begin to dance and get lightly browned. Add remaining ingredients, including the chopped bacon. Cover and allow the onions to cook on medium-high, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes.

3. Uncover and lower temperature to medium, and continue to cook until most of the liquid is reduced and the onions are dark, 45 minutes to an hour.

