Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Bacon Vidalia Jam

Paige’s Kitchen: Bacon Vidalia Jam
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For those craving a sweet, salty, smoky, and savory dish, the bacon jam recipe featured in this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen is ideal.

Bacon jam is a great condiment on a burger. Spread on a toasted bun, add your homemade burger and cheese, and top with a little arugula or lettuce. Alternatively, you can stir bacon jam into your mashed potatoes, or mix it with ground meat for an amazing meatloaf. Bacon and sweet onion is a match made in heaven. It walks the line between sweet and savory—practically dances on it. It is a fantastic spread for fluffy biscuits and even fresh waffles or pancakes.

Ingredients (yields about 2 cups):

· 2 to 3 strips of thick-sliced smoked bacon

· 1-1/2 pounds Vidalia onions, cut in medium dice or pulsed in food processor

· 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

· 1 tablespoon mustard seed

· 1/2 cup light brown sugar

· 1/4 cup Steen’s cane syrup

Directions:

1. Cook bacon until evenly crispy. Chop or crumble.

2. In a dry saucepan over medium heat, toast mustard seed until the seeds begin to dance and get lightly browned. Add remaining ingredients, including the chopped bacon. Cover and allow the onions to cook on medium-high, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes.

3. Uncover and lower temperature to medium, and continue to cook until most of the liquid is reduced and the onions are dark, 45 minutes to an hour.

RELATED STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Cheese Pimento Spread

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Sheriff Clovis Watson
PBA accuses Alachua County Sheriff of violating labor laws during negotiations
ccr rodeo
Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo and College Night
ccr rodeo
CCR
DIXIE UPDATE
DIXIE DEATH
Danny Hughes, owner of Loosey's Downtown
Loosey’s Downtown in Gainesville donates profit from vodka sales to World Central Kitchen