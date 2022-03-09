Speeding into 53rd annual NHRA Gatornationals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers have the green-light to start speeding down the Gainesville Raceway ahead of the 53rd annual Gatornationals.

It’s all gas and no brakes into one of the biggest events on the National Hotrod Association’s Camping World Drag Racing Series Circuit.

Hundreds of participants and competitors from all over the country will speed down the raceway towards victory. Thousands of fans will gather to watch.

Drivers of all classes, from top fuel dragster to pro and superstock, will be competing.

The most anticipated race will take place on Saturday. The Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout makes its debut in Gainesville featuring the best eight top fuel competitors in the world. Races officially kick off Thursday at 8 a.m. with sportsman qualifying.

