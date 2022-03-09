TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kiana Hamilton (Lake Weir)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kiana Hamilton’s played multiple sports growing up, but nothing gives her the same, exhilarating thrill as playing flag football.

“I love the energy,” said Lake Weir senior Kiana Hamilton. “You can just be free running and trying to catch a ball that’s sometimes impossible to catch, and making people jump out of their seat, when I catch a ball that’s impossible to catch.”

The Hurricanes senior has played defensive back and wide receiver for the flag football team since she was a junior. In the spring of 2021, Hamilton helped lead Lake Weir to a 7-4 record, win a playoff game against Belleview, and accounted for eight of the team’s 14 touchdowns.

Her fearless aggression to make the big play is why her coach believes she’s the player on the field.

“I would say without a shadow of a doubt, she’s the best db/receiver on the school campus, that includes the boys,” said Head Coach Fred Anderson. “She has a knack for the ball. She will jump over her teammates for an interception.”

When she’s on defense, Hamilton uses her extremely fast reflexes to run down her opponent and pull their flag.

“I look at their waist, not their feet, not anything else. I just look at the flag and when I have a chance, I just grab it real fast.”

The Hurricanes star doesn’t talk too much on the field, but that’s because she lets her game do the talking.

“She’s one who just does what has to be done. She doesn’t say much, she’s not a vocal leader. She’s just leads by example,” said Anderson.

In the classroom, Hamilton also lives up to the hype. She has a 3.0 g.p.a.

Hamilton believes the key to success is education. “If I don’t go to college and do what I need to do where am I gonna be? I’m not gonna be nobody, I’m not gonna succeed in life,” said Hamilton.

The Lake Weir senior plans to become a fire fighter in the future, so to aid her understanding of all that entails, she’s involved with the Future Health Professionals at her school. It gives her and others a chance to learn and teach life saving skills like c.p.r. It even offers a competition for her and classmates to compete in, which she and her teammate qualified for the state competition in April.

“When I went to the competition, I actually had a mannequin and my partner had a real person and I had to open the airways and she had to control the bleeding and we actually came in second.”

Kiana Hamilton continues to demonstrate why attention to her studies and athletics has made her the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

