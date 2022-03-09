The Vinyard Church is having a free food giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can pick up some free food this morning.

The Vinyard Church, in the middle of Lincoln Estates, is holding a free food giveaway.

This is located at the old Southeast Boys and Girls Club facility.

They will start the giveaway at 11 a.m.

