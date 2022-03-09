What’s next for school districts?: FL lawmakers send “Don’t Say Gay” bill to Gov. DeSantis’ desk

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Parental Rights in Education” bill or as critics call it, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is on its way to the governor’s desk.

This bill prohibits schools from teaching anything that deals with sexual identity and gender orientation for children in third grade or below.

“We’ve been concerned about the chilling effect it might have on communication, on expression, on relationships between school staff and students,” said Jackie Johnson, a spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools.

Johnson said school districts typically follow a process laid out by the state’s department of education when it comes to laws affecting schools.

“We get some technical language from the Florida Department of Education telling us exactly how we are supposed to implement that law,” she said.

The bill allows parents to take legal action against the school district if they believe the law was violated.

“The question is, how is ‘age and developmental appropriateness’ going to be defined?” asked Johnson. “And does this, being so open ended, leave school districts vulnerable to lawsuits that are quite frankly going to end up costing taxpayers money?”

This legislation is pushing one Alachua County Commissioner to create an LGBTQ safe space.

“This needs to happen soon. This doesn’t need to happen next year, this needs to happen yesterday,” said Mary Alford.

Alford said this bill requires school staff to report physical and mental health issues, which could cause problems at home.

“We expect kids to be kicked out of their homes because it happens every day now and we expect that to be worse,” said Alford.

She’s hoping to name this shelter after a mentor and long time LGBTQ activist, Terry Fleming.

“Terry was just my hero, and so my goal is for this shelter to be named for Terry Fleming,” said Alford.

School districts across North Central Florida will now have to decide if they need to make any changes if the bill becomes law.

