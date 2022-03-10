Advertisement

An Ocala man has bonded out of jail after being arrested for sexual battery on a child

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday, an Ocala police officer was called to check on two girls who were with a homeless man, 44-year-old Shawn Morrell near Interfaith Emergency Services.

Morrell told the officer he was their father, but the officer learned that was not the case as the two girls ran away from home to escape physical and sexual abuse and met Morrell at the gas station.

“Recently we had three pretty major cases one involved a four-year-old child, sexual abuse. Another involved a ten-year-old and a thirteen-year-old that literally ran away from home,” said victim advocate supervisor Donna Guinn.

Morrell admitted he knew the girls were runaways and was arrested for aiding them. Later in the investigation 35-year-old, Thomas French was arrested for capital sexual battery on a child. But has since bonded out.

“Don’t be afraid to call something in just to have them maybe do a welfare check and just check on their well-being that is ok and we so appreciate them doing that because look what it led to,” said Guinn.

Guinn added a lot of children are afraid to speak up but she wants them to know it’s ok to tell a teacher, parent, or friend so they can get help.

